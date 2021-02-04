Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.15. 11,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 7.49% of Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

