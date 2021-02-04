Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,223 shares of company stock valued at $22,230,254 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

