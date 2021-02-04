Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,207. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

