Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 17,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.