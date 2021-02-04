Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 27,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

