Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 40,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.