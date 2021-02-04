CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.