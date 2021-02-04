CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

