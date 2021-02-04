CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

