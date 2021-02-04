CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,578 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,929 shares of company stock worth $11,616,667. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

