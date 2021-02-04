CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,578 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 101,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,667. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

