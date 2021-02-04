Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,744 shares of company stock worth $171,428 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

