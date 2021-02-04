Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $14.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

