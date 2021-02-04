Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 4,288,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,974,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

CRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $451.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.