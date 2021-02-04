Cardinal Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

