Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,086 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

