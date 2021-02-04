Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $153.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

