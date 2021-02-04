Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

