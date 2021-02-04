Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.