Cardinal Capital Management Has $669,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.