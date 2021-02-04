Cardinal Capital Management Has $690,000 Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Inogen were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -571.83 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $2,512,920 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

