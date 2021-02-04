Cardinal Capital Management Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.