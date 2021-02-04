Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NIC were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NIC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.