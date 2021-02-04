Cardinal Capital Management Invests $466,000 in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

SWM opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.