Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 96,502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 571.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,659.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

