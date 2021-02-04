Cardinal Capital Management Purchases Shares of 498 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $639.43 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.08 and a 52-week high of $655.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $607.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

