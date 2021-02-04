Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.