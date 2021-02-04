CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $123.04. 1,360,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,775,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

