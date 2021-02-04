CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 5.5% Higher

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.39. 7,148,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,725,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.