Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.31. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 3,351,544 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.96.

About Carrefour SA (CA.PA)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

