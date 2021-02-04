Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,689 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

