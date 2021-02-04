Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

