Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,458,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,730,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,692,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

