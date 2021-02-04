Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $503,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

