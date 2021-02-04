Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shares were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 4,406,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,126,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATB. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.