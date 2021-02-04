Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.30. 32,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

