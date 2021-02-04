Catex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $3.22 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 447.2% higher against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $59,420.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.