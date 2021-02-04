Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) PT Raised to $257.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $234.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $202.00 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

