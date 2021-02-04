CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 14,105,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,195,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 3.60.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.