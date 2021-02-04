CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTGLY. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

