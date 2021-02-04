Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $48,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

