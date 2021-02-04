Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CG. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock opened at C$13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1090161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

