Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

