Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90 for the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. 319,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $675.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

