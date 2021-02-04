Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Raised to $48.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

