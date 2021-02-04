CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

