CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

NYSE NOW opened at $576.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.89 and its 200 day moving average is $496.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

