CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

