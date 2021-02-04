CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 253 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $416.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

