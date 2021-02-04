CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,479 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.